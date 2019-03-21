Winnipeg Jets (44-25-4, first in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (41-27-5, third in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Blake Wheeler leads Winnipeg into a matchup against Vegas. He currently ranks eighth in the NHL with 88 points, scoring 20 goals and recording 68 assists.

The Golden Knights have gone 22-10-4 in home games. Vegas leads the NHL shooting 34.5 shots per game while averaging 3.1 goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with 24 goals and has totaled 53 points. Reilly Smith has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 9-1-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

Golden Knights Injuries: William Carrier: out (upper body), Marc-Andre Fleury: day to day (lower body), Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: day to day (undisclosed).

Jets Injuries: Nathan Beaulieu: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

