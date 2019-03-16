New York Rangers (28-30-13, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (33-30-8, fifth in the Central Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota comes into the matchup with New York after losing three straight games.

The Wild have gone 14-15-6 in home games. Minnesota has scored 42 power-play goals, converting on 20.1 percent of chances.

The Rangers are 11-19-5 on the road. New York serves 10.4 penalty minutes per game, the most in the NHL. Brendan Smith leads the team serving 59 total minutes. In their last meeting on Feb. 21, Minnesota won 4-1. Eric Staal recorded a team-high two assists for the Wild in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Parise leads the Wild with 55 total points, scoring 24 goals and registering 31 assists. Jason Zucker has scored seven goals over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 1-4-5, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 5.3 penalties and 16.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Wild: 5-3-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Wild Injuries: Joel Eriksson Ek: out (lower body).

Rangers Injuries: Libor Hajek: day to day (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.