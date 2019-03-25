Dallas Stars (38-31-6, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (45-26-4, first in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg hosts Dallas trying to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Jets are 27-16-2 in Western Conference games. Winnipeg has scored 252 goals and is sixth in the NHL averaging 3.4 per game. Mark Scheifele leads the team with 35.

The Stars are 12-9-2 against the rest of their division. Dallas has given up 39 power-play goals, killing 82.3 percent of opponent chances. In their last meeting on Jan. 19, Dallas won 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Wheeler has recorded 88 total points while scoring 20 goals and collecting 68 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has totaled seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 5-4-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.5 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.4 goals per game with a .954 save percentage.

Jets: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Jets Injuries: None listed.

Stars Injuries: Mats Zuccarello: out (broken arm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

