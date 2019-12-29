Playing with a backup quarterback and a patched-together defense, the Redskins gave up 517 yards and allowed Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott to throw four touchdown passes and running back Ezekiel Elliott to run for 122 yards and a touchdown of his own. The victory, though, did not help the 8-8 Cowboys, who finished second in the NFC East once the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New York Giants to lock up the division title at the same time Dallas was defeating Washington.

Of little consolation to the Redskins players slumping off the field was that their team clinched the second pick of next April’s NFL draft — a key piece of the franchise rebuilding that is soon to come.

A lot hovered over the Redskins on Sunday. People with knowledge of the situation had said the day before that team president Bruce Allen would likely be moved to a different role in the organization as soon as Monday and that owner Daniel Snyder was hoping to hire a new coach Monday as well. As the Redskins trickled onto the field hours before Sunday’s game, Snyder seemed to draw the most attention as he prowled the sidelines during warmups.

Snyder has not made his customary pregame walk onto the field for more than a month, leaving Allen to stand on the field alone before games, feeding speculation that he had lost faith in his top executive over the past 10 years. Both men came onto the field Sunday, although not together as used to be their custom.

The body language between the two men was odd. Snyder stood on the edge of the Washington sideline near midfield talking to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, his friend and division rival, while Allen stood alone, some 20 yards away. Allen walked up and shook hands with Jones at one point, but the interaction was brief. Mostly, Snyder and Allen did not come near each other.

Team officials said they would not comment on any potential personnel moves, and neither Snyder nor Allen spoke before the game.

Left unsaid was what will happen in the upcoming hours or days. A news conference has been tentatively scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday. Normally, this is the typical season-ending session in which the coach talks about the previous months. But as the Redskins took the field for what would be a final annihilation in a dismal season, no one knew who would be speaking at 3. Would Snyder be announcing a move with Allen or introducing Ron Rivera as the new coach? Would interim coach Bill Callahan come out anyway? Or would the team postpone the session for another day later in the week when they hoped to have something to announce?

The question lingered inside AT&T Stadium. What happens if someone doesn’t say yes Monday? While Rivera, the former Carolina Panthers coach, was said by several people familiar with the situation to be Snyder’s top target, and a person familiar with the situation confirmed Rivera will interview with the Redskins on Monday, where did former Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis — a onetime Redskins defensive coordinator — stand in the picture? Lewis has spoken informally with Snyder, a person with knowledge of the situation said, and is considered a candidate for the head coaching job along with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

The answers were not clear.

What was obvious Sunday was how depleted the Redskins’ roster has become at season’s end. With eight regular starters out with injuries, including quarterback Dwayne Haskins, top wide receiver Terry McLaurin and the entire defensive secondary, Callahan was forced to improvise with several players who never imagined they would see this game. That included the quarterback Haskins replaced, Case Keenum, and a makeshift group of defensive backs who had been pulled off the practice squad or signed in recent weeks.

Washington’s rust showed early. Keenum missed his target on several first-quarter throws, and the Redskins turned the ball over inside their 30 on their first two possessions of the game: a Keenum interception and an Adrian Peterson fumble. Dallas could do little with the fortune, however, and twice had to settle for field goals despite its fantastic field positon.

The Redskins blew an early chance to cut the lead when Callahan decided to not kick a field goal on a fourth and four from the Dallas 18. Keenum was pressured and threw a wobbly pass that was too low to be caught.

Washington did decide to kick a field goal following a Dallas fumble on its 18, making the score 6-3. But Dallas went 75 yards on the next possession to break the game open 13-3 on a Prescott pass to Elliott. Another touchdown opened the lead to 20-3 before the Redskins were able to draw closer on a six-yard touchdown pass from Keenum to Steven Sims Jr. that made the score 20-10 at half.

Washington drew to within a touchdown on another field goal early in the second half, but that was as close as it got. The Cowboys quickly went 75 yards on eight plays, scoring on Prescott’s second touchdown pass of the day — a four-yard pass to Michael Gallup that put Dallas ahead 27-13 — and the blowout was on.

It was the eighth game this season that the Redskins allowed at least 30 points, a telling statistic about how far this team has to go.

