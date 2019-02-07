CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cam Newton says he couldn’t throw the ball more than 30 yards last season because of an injured shoulder, which left him exposed to opposing defenses.

Newton says in a 10-minute video it was “the most disheartening thing out of the whole year.”

The Panthers quarterback launched a new You Tube channel Thursday detailing events before and after his surgery on Jan. 24 to repair a nagging right shoulder problem.

Newton had arthroscopic surgery to clean out cartilage around the labrum and rotator cuff.

Newton says he felt “weak” and “vulnerable” at times, not understanding why he was in pain.

He’s aware of doubters who say he’ll never be the same, but says he’s using that as fuel to become “even more dangerous” upon his return.

