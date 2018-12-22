Sports columnist

The coach who almost certainly needs a roster to know his own team stood at a lectern afterward and said, quite plainly: “What’s our record? Seven-and-eight? There’s the evaluation right there, and that’s not good enough.”

The 33-year-old running back followed him to that same lectern, and after a day in which he surpassed 1,000 yards in his 13th season and moved into eighth place on the NFL’s all-time rushing list, pounded his fist in frustration and said, “I can’t help but blame myself.”

The prize free agent cornerback sat in a quiet locker room, with bags being packed and sighs all around, facing his stall in full uniform. Green stains obscured the number on his back, the white of his pants, even the side of his right cleat, still tied tight 45 minutes after the final gun. He did not speak.

These were the Washington Redskins after Saturday’s 25-16 loss to the Tennessee Titans, and they appeared so admirable in so many ways. Playing their fourth starting quarterback, led by a future Hall of Fame running back who keeps plowing forward when he should be sputtering to a stop, they were everything they should have been in defeat, dejected and accountable, because even though the playoffs are a mathematical possibility, the math doesn’t work in their favor.

And then D.J. Swearinger Sr. opened his mouth.

“We should’ve blowed them out,” the safety said. “We should have blew them out. If I’m the D-coordinator, I’m calling a zone every time on third down, because you’ve got a backup quarterback. Make him beat us.”

[D.J. Swearinger criticizes defensive coordinator Greg Manusky for play-calling]

You wanted to commend them Saturday, because Adrian Peterson ran the ball so hard to get each of his 119 yards, because Josh Johnson played, for 3½ quarters, what looked like it might be the best game for a Washington quarterback this season. Shoot, with a lineup that was playing, by my count, its 462nd offensive guard of the season, Coach Jay Gruden got his team to come to Tennessee and push a healthier team with playoff hopes of its own to the edge of the Cumberland River, threatening a plunge to misery.

But these guys, they can’t go down gracefully. As so many around that room considered the loss that essentially ended what would have been an improbable playoff run and pointed the fingers squarely at themselves — whether that assessment was fair or not — Swearinger took it upon himself to point the finger directly at defensive coordinator Greg Manusky.

The situation was this: Washington knocked Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota out of the game in the second quarter with an elbow injury. Thus, the Titans’ fate was put directly in the hands of backup Blaine Gabbert, who’s with his fourth team in an eight-year career.

Spoiler alert: Washington’s playoff hopes evaporated at the hands of Blaine Gabbert. Forget what the calls were. Blaine Gabbert looked at Washington’s secondary and completed seven of his 11 throws for 101 yards and a touchdown.

But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. The play that infuriated Swearinger came with Washington holding a 16-12 lead midway through the fourth quarter. Tennessee faced third and seven from the Washington 37. Manusky went with man coverage. Gabbert looked left to wide receiver Taywan Taylor, who was covered by second-year cornerback Fabian Moreau.

D.J., your thoughts?

“I feel like we should’ve been more aggressive,” Swearinger said. “I feel like on third down and six, third down and seven, playing a backup quarterback, why would you put us in man-to-man? We are our best on defense when we look at the quarterback. When you go one high on a backup quarterback, that’s easy, man. They’re going to go back side every time.

“You feel me? You know what I’m saying? That’s a bad call. I feel like that was a horrible call. You don’t put Fabian in that situation with a backup quarterback.”

Listen, I’m in the business of wanting athletes to honestly assess situations, not speak in platitudes. If you’re frustrated, say so, and better yet, say why. It not only makes for better reading, but it helps us understand what teams go through — regardless of the season, regardless of the sport.

Oh, wait, sorry D.J. Didn’t mean to interrupt. Have you, perhaps, shared your thoughts with Coach Manusky?

“I voice my frustrations every single time I come off the field,” Swearinger said. “I’m a very smart football player. I probably watch more film than the coaches. That’s probably documented. I try to give my insight, but you know, it doesn’t work.

“I can only put my heart in this [dung], dog. Put my heart in this [dung] to give them what I can give them. Whether they take it or not, that’s another thing. That’s another frustration that comes from me, when we don’t win.”

Well, then.

What happened on the play: Before Gabbert threw high to Taylor, Moreau put his hands on him. He was flagged for illegal contact. If there was one area in which Washington tried to shift blame from itself for the loss, it was on that call.

“The last call on Fabian,” Gruden said, “I’ve got to see it.”

The result, though, was an automatic first down. Three Derrick Henry runs later, the Titans had covered 30 yards and had a first down at the 2. From there, Gabbert faked to Henry and hit tight end MyCole Pruitt for the score that won the game.

“We didn’t make the plays that we needed to,” Swearinger said. “But of course when it’s crunchtime, bro, put us in something where we can make a play, bro. Don’t put us in man-to-man where it’s easy for the quarterback. Man, it’s too easy for the quarterback.”

These Redskins, they make it too easy to criticize them. Johnson eventually threw the pick that ended Washington’s chances, but were you going to fault him for that considering where he was — “from his couch, playing pickup basketball a couple of weeks ago,” Gruden said — given how poised he was all day? No, not really. The pieced-together line made way for Peterson, who squeezed the most out of his 26 carries — yet criticized himself.

[Josh Norman and Titans’ Taylor Lewan had to be separated after Redskins’ loss]

They are 7-8 despite the replacement-level players they employ, and they were on the cusp of handling this loss nobly. Josh Norman, the cornerback whom Washington paid to be a star, took umbrage with taunting from Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan after the game and got in Lewan’s face. He wore this loss hard. Who knows if he showered before he finally got on the bus? His suit still hung in his stall as his teammates filtered out of the locker room.

But there must be something in the water in Ashburn that makes it impossible for this franchise to completely stick together. Think you have faith in this crew? Believe that at your peril. Saturday, D.J. Swearinger tore it down.

“I don’t know what to say about it,” Swearinger said.

Join the rest of us, D.J., over the years. With these guys, it’s always something — something embarrassing, something selfish, something stupid. I don’t know what to say about it anymore.