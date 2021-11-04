Stevens added that his client has not received a notice of allegations.
De Grasse won three medals — also earning bronze in the 100 and 400 relay — at the Tokyo Games last summer to become Canada’s most decorated male Olympian with six.
De Grasse and his partner, Nia Ali, the women’s world 100 hurdles champion from the U.S., left Phoenix to train with Reider in Jacksonville, Florida, in December 2018.
Athletics Canada said in a statement that it is suspending “any payments to Mr. Reider for his work with Canadian athletes pending the outcome of said investigation.”
Reider’s Tumbleweed Track Club also features top British sprinter Adam Gemili and American Trayvon Bromell.