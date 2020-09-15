No rider has tested positive since the race started on Aug. 29 in Nice. The latest screening around the race’s second rest day was the fourth since the beginning of the Tour, and the last one before the peloton reaches the Champs Elysees on Sunday.
At risk of being canceled because of the pandemic, the Tour was delayed from its traditional July date to the end of the summer and is being run amid strict health protocols. Anyone who tests positive has to leave the race — which affected race director Christian Prudhomme last week — and any team with two or more positive tests within seven days also has to abandon.
