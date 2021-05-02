Phillips had been Northwestern’s AD since 2008, leading the athletic department through a period of success in competition and growth in facilities before he was hired as ACC commissioner in December. During his tenure the Wildcats won Big Ten division titles in football; the men’s basketball team made its first NCAA tournament appearance; and women’s lacrosse won three national titles.
Phillips oversaw the funding and development of Northwestern’s $270 million Walter Athletics Center and Ryan Fieldhouse indoor practice facility located on Lake Michigan’s shores.