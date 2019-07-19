Richie Martin hasn't gotten much chance recently to run the bases, one of several Orioles who have faced elongated slumps and hitless streaks in recent weeks. So when a bounce and a bobble gave Baltimore's rookie shortstop the chance to flash his speed Friday night, he hustled all the way around the bases.

Martin provided the most electrifying moment of Friday’s 11-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox as he went the full 360 feet on an opposite-field triple and error by right fielder J.D. Martinez, an official scorer’s decision the only thing denying him the Orioles their first inside-the-park home run at Camden Yards. The second-inning sprint supplied only one of the six runs the Orioles scored off Boston left-hander David Price — the other five coming on home runs from Anthony Santander and Keon Broxton — as Price’s unblemished regular-season record in Oriole Park came to an end.

Price, who has spent part or all of every season of his career pitching for American League East teams, entered Friday with an 8-0 record and 2.72 ERA in 12 starts at Camden Yards. Santander quickly dampened any chance of improvement on either mark with a three-run home run in the first inning.

Martin’s mad dash provided Baltimore’s only run over the next two innings, but Broxton slugged his first home run since June 4, a two-run shot, off Price in the fourth. In the games between homers, Broxton had only two extra-base hits and 36 strikeouts in 67 at-bats.

Martin bunted for a single on the next pitch, recording his first-multiple hit contest since June 25, just a game after snapping an 0-for-24 skid. He showed his speed again in the fifth by beating out a potential inning-ending double play with the bases loaded to bring home the latter of two runs in the frame.

Broxton reached on an infield single during a three-run seventh for his first multi-hit game since June 14. Jonathan Villar, who hit a two-run single in the seventh to push the Orioles into double-digits, and Santander also had multiple hits.

Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde said before the game that starting pitcher John Means wasn’t likely to draw any motivation from Red Sox Manager Alex Cora not using him in the All-Star Game earlier this month, noting that Means was being held back to provide length if the exhibition went extra innings.

None were needed Friday, with Means showing Cora he would have been valuable in regulation, too. Coming off his worst outing since rejoining the rotation in late April, Means bounced back with a quality start, allowing two runs in six innings. In four starts against Boston, the left-hander has a 2.35 ERA.

The only damage came when Sam Travis tagged Means for a two-run home run in the second, the fourth longball Means had allowed in eight innings out of the all-star break. He finished his outing with four scoreless frames to bring his ERA back to 2.95.

Richard Bleier, Jimmy Yacabonis and Miguel Castro pitched scoreless innings behind him.

