Songbird earned Eclipse Awards as champion 2-year-old filly in 2015 and champion 3-year-old filly the following year. She won 13 of 15 career races and had earnings of $4.6 million. Smith was her regular rider. His friendship with Porter went back to 2000, when Smith rode filly Jostle to victory in the Alabama Stakes at Saratoga. They spoke by phone every couple weeks.