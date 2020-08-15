The team said he was taken to the Como hospital by ambulance, and “was conscious at all times as he underwent a series of examinations to reveal the extent of his injury.”
He will be flown to Belgium on Sunday.
Astana rider Fuglsang beat Jumbo-Visma’s George Bennett by 31 seconds to win the race, which is one of cycling’s five single-day “monuments,” with Aleksandr Vlasov third for Astana.
