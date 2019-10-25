In pairs, Russia’s Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskii scored 76.45 points to take the first-day lead. Canada’s Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro were second at 75.50, and Russia’s Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov were third at 73.57.

In ice dance, Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue topped the short program with 83.21 points. They are coming off a victory last week at Skate America in Las Vegas.

Canada’s Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier were second at 82.58, followed by Americans Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker at 79.52.

