The Orioles took the field for Sunday’s series finale against the Houston Astros in one of those “What are the odds?” situations that make baseball such an interesting sport.

When you give up 23 runs the night before and you’re facing one of the best starting pitchers of his generation the next day, well, ending the weekend in the win column had to seem like an impossible dream.

It must have seemed like something even worse than that after the Orioles upstaged Astros ace Justin Verlander and let a late lead get away in frustrating fashion, but they staged a dramatic three-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning to score an uplifting 8-7 victory before an emotionally drained announced crowd of 17,979 at Camden Yards.

[Box score: Orioles 8, Astros 7]

No. 9 hitter Rio Ruiz saved them from one of their most deflating losses of a very deflating year when he crushed a two-run walk-off homer off Astros closer Roberto Osuna that landed on Eutaw Street and erased the two-run lead the Astros took against closer Mychal Givens minutes before.

“We’ve been resilient all year,” Ruiz said. “We’ve been fighting, and even though sometimes the score dictates that we’re out of the game, we still push runs across the board. That just goes to show that we’re not going to give up.”

Ruiz got a 2-2 change-up and jacked a no-doubter over the flag court to send the crowd and his teammates into hysterics. It was the 105th home run to reach Eutaw Street and the fourth by an Oriole this season.

“Once I got to two strikes against their closer . . . I was just trying to get a knock right there and it just happened to go out,” Ruiz said.