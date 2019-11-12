Both Anne Arundel County squads earned the opportunity to answer that question with wins in semifinal matches Tuesday at Ritchie Coliseum in College Park.

They will face each other for the third time this season in the state final Saturday.

Broadneck advanced to the championship match after vanquishing a young Dulaney team in three sets, 25-10, 25-7, 25-9. Arundel then beat Churchill, 25-17, 25-12, 28-30, 25-14.

Arundel (20-1) fought its way past a scrappy Churchill squad behind the power of junior outside hitters Brooke Watts (18 kills) and Aaliyah Griffin (eight kills) and sophomore middle hitter Zaria Ragler (10 kills, five blocks).

Watts helped Arundel take control in the second set, serving three aces in a row at one point and later pushing the Wildcats to set point with three kills and a block.

“Once we got into the flow, everything was perfect,” Watts said. “The sets were there. [Junior libero Fiona Gonzalez Medina] was placing the ball right, and it all started with our serve receive.”

Churchill (18-5) managed to give the Wildcats a scare by winning the third set before eventually fading in the fourth. Sophomore outside hitter Anna Siegenthaler (11 kills), senior libero Ashley Chen (13 digs) and senior setter Serena Xu (15 assists, 12 digs) had strong performances to push the Wildcats.

Broadneck (21-3) had an easier road to the final.

Dulaney (14-4) was unable to handle the Bruins’ height, strength, experience and dominant serving. Broadneck finished with 13 aces, including seven by senior hitter Emma Quandt.

“We served accurately and consistently, so that was kind of what handled the game,” Regalbuto said. “We were a little nervous to start, but overall they executed everything. It was good.”

The duo of sophomore hitter Natalie Luscomb (12 kills) and junior setter Makena Smith (12 assists) gave the Bruins an offensive edge.

“They’re not only huge, they’re experienced,” Dulaney Coach Cary Lyon said. “They’re good, and that setter [Smith] runs a great offense. It’s very hard if you’ve got a great setter and you can pass well.”

Broadneck lost to Arundel in four sets during the regular season, only to even the score with a four-set win in the county championship match last month. Now they’ll meet one more time for the ultimate prize.

“It pushes us all to be better,” Yuscavage said. “And it’s a great showing from Anne Arundel County, which is exciting to see.”

