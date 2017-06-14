CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 13: Manager Buck Showalter #26 of the Baltimore Orioles watches the final inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 13, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The White Sox defeated the Orioles 6-1. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

When things are going this badly, there’s nowhere on a bare baseball diamond to hide.

So in a 6-1 loss to the White Sox on a mild midweek night at Chicago’s Guaranteed Rate Field, the Orioles’ frustration with themselves, as they fell below .500 (31-32) for the first time all season and lost for the 11th consecutive time away from home, was laid out for all to see.

Most striking was the final pose of starter Alec Asher, who was left crouched behind the mound in disappointment in the span of four batters in the sixth inning, watching his chance to stem a run of starting pitching that Wade Miley a day earlier called embarrassing evaporate.

Asher had navigated five innings with just a two-run double by right fielder Avisaíl García doing damage, and was trailing 2-1 when first baseman José Abreu led off the sixth inning with a single. Asher hit García on the elbow, walked designated hitter Todd Frazier, then surrendered a towering grand slam to left field by third baseman Matt Davidson.

For most of Davidson’s home run trot, Asher squatted behind the mound and stared ahead. He popped up only as Manager Buck Showalter trotted out to the mound to end his day, perhaps a bit tardy.

Asher allowed six runs on six hits with a pair of walks and a strikeout in five innings to bring his ERA to 5.05.