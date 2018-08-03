Robert Griffin III was 7 for 11 for 58 yards with a touchdown and an interception. (Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens began their 2018 preseason with a former Heisman Trophy winner under center. He just wasn’t the Heisman winner everyone had waited four months to watch on an NFL field.

The man with the keys to a revamped offense was former Washington Redskin Robert Griffin III, signed as a potential backup quarterback before the Ravens used a first-round draft pick on the newer model, Lamar Jackson.

Jackson was in uniform Thursday evening and made his pro debut later in the Ravens’ 17-16 Hall of Fame Game win over the Chicago Bears. But fans who’d traveled from Baltimore to watch Ravens great Ray Lewis be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday had to wait to watch the next potential face of the franchise.

Griffin played most of the first half against the Bears, leading the Ravens to a 10-7 lead. And even Josh Woodrum, fourth on the team’s quarterback depth chart, entered the game before Jackson.

The Louisville sensation finished the first half right where he started it, on the sideline with his helmet clamped on his head.

Fans greeted Jackson with an enthusiastic ovation when he entered the game to start the second half. He scrambled twice for 5 yards on a three-and-out first drive. But he gave the crowd something to cheer about after a strip by rookie safety DeShon Elliott gave Baltimore the ball on Chicago’s 36-yard line.

With a breathtaking run and several deftly placed passes, Jackson drove the Ravens to the end zone, capping the drive with an eight-yard touchdown strike to fellow first-round pick Hayden Hurst. It’s a combination the Ravens hope to hear from for many years.

On the next drive, Jackson looked like the rookie he is, hanging a too-soft pass toward the sideline that was intercepted by Bears cornerback Doran Grant. Jackson finished 4-for-10 for 33 yards, a touchdown and an interception while running eight times for 25 yards.

Jackson’s anticipated debut dominated headlines not just in Baltimore but across the NFL world this week as fans and analysts speculated how the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner would adapt to the professional game.

Those who’ve watched Jackson at Ravens practices know he’s a work in progress whose passes often flutter or miss the intended target. But that hasn’t stopped chatter about when he’ll take the starting quarterback job from Joe Flacco.

There was no comparison to be made Thursday as Flacco sat out along with most of the Ravens’ starters.