Hight had a 3.977-second run at 324.59 mph in his Chevrolet Camaro to beat Matt Hagan in the semifinals to wrap up the title, then broke in the final against Jeck Beckman.

“The most important run of my life was in the semifinals,” Hight said. “When it comes down to one run to win a championship, how will you perform? My heart was beating out of my chest, but we got it done. This has just been the steadiest year I’ve ever had and that’s a real tribute to this team. It’s amazing and I’m the luckiest guy in the world to drive this Funny Car.”

Beckman earned his 30th Funny Car victory, winning in a Dodge SRT Hellcat.

Doug Kalitta won the Top Fuel race, Jeg Coughlin Jr. topped the Pro Stock lineup, and Jianna Salinas won in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Kalitta raced to his 47th career victory, beating Richie Crampton with a 3.716 at 332.67. Coughlin topped Fernando Cuadra with a 6.558 at 210.54 in a Chevrolet Camaro for his 63rd victory.

Salinas capped her rookie season with her first victory. She beat Jerry Savoie, with a 7.464 at 180.81 on a Suzuki.

