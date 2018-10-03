Trevor Story scores the go-ahead run for the Rockies in the 13th inning on Troy Walters’s single. Colorado beat the Cubs, 2-1, and will face the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Someone had to score, at some point, in some inning and in some way, so 40,000 people at Wrigley Field and many more watching at home could get some sleep at some hour Tuesday night.

And so it was Tony Wolters, the Colorado Rockies’ backup catcher, the latest substitution in a game that emptied most of two rosters onto one field, delivering a go-ahead, two-out single in the top of the 13th inning in the National League wild-card game. The home crowd quieted once Wolters flicked a Kyle Hendricks change-up into center field, scoring Trevor Story from third base, putting the Chicago Cubs on life support in the longest win-or-go-home postseason game ever played.

The Cubs were then three outs away from being on the wrong side of that history, then two, then one, and then a season that started with World Series hopes ended just after midnight Central time on the third day of October with a 2-1 defeat to the Rockies.

[Box score: Rockies 2, Cubs 1 (13 innings)]

Two autumns ago, in an October much like this one, the Cubs were everyone’s favorite team. Then, they were chasing their first World Series title in 108 years. Then, each passing victory was a threat to their unwanted history. Then, each night at Wrigley was filled with wonder about whether it could finally be the year to break the curse. Then the Cubs won it all. Then Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant and Jon Lester would forever be the players who brought a championship to a city full of baseball fans who had never seen one on the North Side. Then those fans poured onto Addison Street and Clark Street and flooded Wrigleyville like the roots of a decades-old tree, dancing deep into a November night, finally.

That was then.

This, heading into Tuesday night, was now: After falling three wins short of the World Series in 2017, at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Cubs again rolled out one of baseball’s best teams. They returned their entire core. They added Daniel Murphy to their lineup and Cole Hamels to their rotation over the summer. But they stumbled down the stretch, allowing the Milwaukee Brewers to chip away at a comfortable five-game lead and turn the NL Central race into exactly that.

The Cubs still could have won the division at home Monday, in the 163rd game of the season, but they could not retire Christian Yelich, or rattle reliever Josh Hader, or do anything to rescue a 3-1 loss that bumped them into the wild-card contest as the Brewers soaked the visitors’ clubhouse in beer before returning to Milwaukee to await Tuesday’s winner.

[What’s to blame for the Nationals’ lost season? Part I | Part II]

Now the Cubs’ postseason hopes, the sign of fall in this baseball-crazed town, more than yellow leaves or long sleeves or iced coffee turned boiling hot, were distilled into one game against the Rockies. And now that wonder inside Wrigley, long ago replaced by the stiff expectation for success, was watered down to worry, that one playoff game could be it this time, that the Cubs’ run could end right as it began.

“We’ve got to go out there and compete. If we do that, there’s no team out there that can beat us,” shortstop Javier Baez said before Tuesday’s game. “. . . Even when we’re struggling, we are the head of everybody.”

To prove that, to reclaim the admiration that once followed this team like a shadow, the Cubs turned to Lester, the 34-year-old left-hander who has always gotten better when the moment’s gotten bigger.

Lester struck out nine hitters in six innings and exited after a strikeout of Matt Holiday that stranded a runner at second. Colorado had scored a run on a Nolan Arenado sacrifice fly back in the first inning, but no more after that. But Rockies starter Kyle Freeland, making his first playoff appearance, pitching on just three days’ rest, was somehow even better. The 25-year-old lefty retired 12 consecutive hitters from the second to the fifth. He mixed a fastball and slider to keep the Cubs off balance and the crowd on edge. He slipped into a jam in the sixth, only after David Dahl let a routine flyball drop along the right field line, but worked out of it by getting Rizzo to bounce into an inning-ending double play.

Wrigley was reeling. A “Let’s go Cubbies” chant came and went. So did a few others, from tired throats and into the cool wind, as the eighth wore on. Then Baez lined a two-out double into the left-center field gap, and pinch runner Terrance Gore raced home from second, and Baez screamed at the Cubs’ dugout as the fans leapt and hugged and sung “MVP! MVP!” in unison all around him.

Pedro Strop held the Rockies scoreless in the ninth, leaving the go-ahead run at second, but the Cubs could not win it in the bottom half. So on came extra innings and a scoreless 10th and a hug — really, a hug — between Baez and Arenado, between second and third base, on a fielder’s choice in the 11th that only gave way to more baseball. The Cubs ran out of position players to bring off the bench. Maddon plugged in Cole Hamels and Hendricks, both starters, for relief appearances. The Rockies almost rotated their entire bullpen onto the mound.

The crowd stood for most of the 10th, 11 and 12th, but relented to shaking knees in the 13th, sitting down in the worn seats and bleachers as the Rockies took another round of hacks. Those hacks led to Wolters’s go-ahead single and soon a long, quiet walk for those fans, away from their last look at Wrigley until 2019, into the first hour of Wednesday morning and toward the Cubs’ longest winter in years.