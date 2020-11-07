France’s David Gaudu won the grueling 178-kilometer (110-mile) ride from Sequeros to the beyond-category summit at the top of the Alto de la Covatilla.
Sunday’s ride to Madrid is now set to be a chance for Roglic and his Jumbo-Visma teammates to savor the victory — two months after he came one day from winning this year’s Tour de France.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.