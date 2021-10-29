The Romanian anti-crime police say they came across the stolen bikes during a drugs bust on Thursday that targeted 14 homes in the east of the country suspected of being part of a criminal network. Other items found included electrical goods and cannabis.
Police told a news conference that the suspects were caught in the act of trying to sell the bikes, adding that they were only asking for around 1,500 euros each.
The stolen high-performance Pinarello bikes, an Italian brand, are reported to each be worth around 30,000 ($35,000) euros. Some were painted gold in honor of recent Olympic victories, and some had titanium 3D-printed handlebars.
Colonel Paolo Cestra from the Italian Embassy in Bucharest thanked the Romanian police at the news conference and said that the retrieved bikes have a “high economic value, but more importantly, they have a sentimental value.”