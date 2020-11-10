The 2020 European Championships were due to be held in Paris from Aug. 26-30, three weeks after track and field events at the Tokyo Olympics. The Europeans were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic after the Olympics were postponed by one year.
The next European Championships will be staged in Munich in August 2022.
The Rome stadium staged the 1960 Summer Games track events, the 1974 Europeans and 1987 world championships, and the annual Golden Gala meeting on the Diamond League circuit.
