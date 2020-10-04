The important issues, on a given day, could seem to be how Rivera manages his timeouts (which is curiously) or how Rivera believes Dwayne Haskins is developing as a quarterback (which is unevenly). The reality is those are trivial. What matters is that Rivera has cancer, and while the odds say he will beat it, he is living with it and coaching with it every day. And some days are better than others.

“It’s a struggle,” Rivera said. “It’s a battle.”

Those are words football coaches use every day, every week. Here, they have nothing to do with football. The football part: Jackson and the Ravens can shred just about any defense, and Washington’s depleted unit couldn’t hold them off enough in a 31-17 Baltimore victory.

But that’s secondary. Before the game, Rivera’s players showed unified support for their first-year coach by wearing black T-shirts that read “Rivera Strong.” Rivera’s franchise showed its support by installing nearly 400 cardboard cutouts of supporters — including Kansas City Coach Andy Reid and former Carolina stars Luke Kuechly and Steve Smith Sr. — to create a coach’s corner in what would have been empty seats.

And in that sea of faces was one that jumped out: Rivera’s brother Mickey, who died five years ago after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Rivera called it “very poignant” and then choked up.

“That was really cool,” Rivera said, looking down. “It really was. It meant a lot to me.”

We are going through such an extraordinary and difficult time as a country — check out vacant FedEx, as if we need a reminder of the novel coronavirus pandemic — that the specific struggles of individual people can be lost. The news cycle is such that the bombshell of Sunday is all but forgotten by Wednesday. So much happens in between, it’s both hard to keep up and comprehend.

But this is Rivera’s reality: In August, he was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma. In announcing his situation, he laid out a plan that would allow him to work through treatment, taking days off when need be.

“It’s been recommended that I continue to work — work at a good pace, a smart pace, listen to what the doctors tell me, follow the protocols,” Rivera said at the time.

So missing practice — as Rivera did once last month, as he did this past Wednesday — was expected and accepted. Battles with cancer, even for public figures, aren’t typically waged in public. Rivera’s absence can be viewed as just that: an empty space where he once stood, words that he might have used that remain unsaid.

Sunday was different. On Sunday, a 58-year-old man in the midst of five-times-a-week cancer treatment coached an NFL game. It didn’t look easy.

“It’s interesting,” Rivera said on a Zoom call with reporters afterward. “I have my moments where I felt pretty strong and felt good enough to go get up and walk up and down the sidelines. There were other times I waned a little bit.”

The waning was obvious and not just on the slow walk to the locker room at halftime. Before the game, Rivera took two IV bags of fluid to help him remain hydrated over the course of the day. Paul Kelly, the team’s longtime director of football operations, was on him throughout the game to drink water and Gatorade. During TV timeouts, Rivera sat on the bench, something he would never do in normal times. These are not normal times.

View what Rivera is doing through the relentless turmoil we seem to be presented with on a daily basis. Some of it filters to sports because if you bring up athletes using their voices to highlight anything from racial injustice to get-out-the-vote efforts, you hear from the shut-up-and-play crowd. It’s tiresome. So, so tiresome.

What Rivera is doing is impactful. Even as he wore one of those “Rivera Strong” T-shirts on the sideline, he did not coach Sunday in any sort of look-at-me manner. He is a man who, as best he can, is putting aside his personal struggles to help make others better. Dissect the decision-making from Washington’s third straight loss however you want. There’s a message in those actions, and they matter.

“It shows who he is as a person,” rookie running back Antonio Gibson said.

“It motivates all of us to go out there and keep on fighting and never quit,” cornerback Kendall Fuller said.

“I wanted to be there for the guys,” Rivera said.

Rivera didn’t sign up for this, but that’s not the message he will deliver. Not to his team. Not to the public. He knows he is a forward-facing figure whose example might impact someone. Maybe one of his players. Maybe one of the team’s fans.

“I just don’t represent me,” Rivera said. “I represent all those folks, all those people that are afflicted, all those people who fight, all those people who have fought. I just feel honored.”

He is displaying honor. The way Rivera moved Sunday — deliberately, with care — left the obvious question: Is he pushing himself too hard? Should he step back? The answer: There are people who will tell him when enough is enough.

“I will listen, too,” he said.

When the game ended, Rivera walked slowly to midfield to exchange handshakes, then more slowly still through the end zone. At the edge of the tunnel, Kelly greeted him. There was no victory to celebrate. Kelly stuck out his hand to shake Rivera’s because the victory was getting through the day.