Having received praise from Baltimore Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde for getting by without his best stuff in his previous start, rookie left-hander Keegan Akin couldn’t succeed without his best command Friday.

In a 4-2 loss to open a road series with the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla., Akin needed 95 pitches to get 12 outs, surrendering Maryland product Brandon Lowe’s go-ahead two-run homer in a 33-pitch fourth. The defeat was Baltimore’s 13th straight away from Camden Yards, while the American League East-leading Rays, who became the first team to reach 40 wins this season, have won 21 of their past 26 games.

Provided a 2-0 lead on Trey Mancini's third-inning home run, Akin quickly allowed it to be cut in half. Rays catcher Mike Zunino sent a fastball to the left field wall, but a sharp play from Austin Hays held him to a single. Zunino came around to score anyway, moving to second on another base hit, taking third on a wild pitch and coming home on a fielder's choice.

Akin escaped the third without further damage before his exhausting fourth. Consecutive singles opened the inning, though Hays helped mitigate the damage by throwing out Mike Brosseau when he tried to stretch his hit into a double. It prevented a run when Lowe sent a 1-2 fastball out to right-center field.

Akin walked the next batter, with his three free passes nearly matching the four he issued over his first 20 major league innings this season. Through his three starts for the Orioles (22-40) in 2021, Akin has averaged more than 20 pitches per inning.

— Baltimore Sun