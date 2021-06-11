Provided a 2-0 lead on Trey Mancini's third-inning home run, Akin quickly allowed it to be cut in half. Rays catcher Mike Zunino sent a fastball to the left field wall, but a sharp play from Austin Hays held him to a single. Zunino came around to score anyway, moving to second on another base hit, taking third on a wild pitch and coming home on a fielder's choice.
Akin escaped the third without further damage before his exhausting fourth. Consecutive singles opened the inning, though Hays helped mitigate the damage by throwing out Mike Brosseau when he tried to stretch his hit into a double. It prevented a run when Lowe sent a 1-2 fastball out to right-center field.
Akin walked the next batter, with his three free passes nearly matching the four he issued over his first 20 major league innings this season. Through his three starts for the Orioles (22-40) in 2021, Akin has averaged more than 20 pitches per inning.
— Baltimore Sun