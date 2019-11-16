Three-time MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo, who is retiring after Sunday’s race, will start 16th.
Quartararo will be trying to win his first MotoGP race after four runner-up finishes this season.
Márquez has already secured his sixth title while Andrea Dovizioso is guaranteed second place.
