The outing didn’t always look destined to go so well for Watkins, who signed as a minor league free agent last winter after sticking around for seven seasons in the Detroit Tigers’ organization after he was a 30th-round pick from Division II Western Oregon in 2014.
He walked leadoff man Marcus Semien, who went to third on a single by Bo Bichette and scored on a sacrifice fly by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. three batters into the game. But from there, Watkins kept Toronto quiet.
Watkins allowed a base runner in every inning, but none got past first base. He pitched five innings of three-hit, one-run ball with three walks and two strikeouts. The last time an Orioles starter went at least five innings and allowed one run or fewer was fellow rookie Keegan Akin on June 4. Orioles starters hadn’t completed five innings in their past eight games.
Mullins was meant to get a day off before Monday’s off day, but Manager Brandon Hyde called on him to pinch-hit in the sixth and he came through with a game-tying single.
The Orioles’ bullpen, including Tyler Wells, Tanner Scott, and Cole Sulser, kept the Angels off the bases and the scoreboard until the ninth. But Sulser, who got the last out of the eighth, didn’t get an out in the ninth inning.
Note: Left-hander John Means made his first rehab appearance on his road back from a shoulder strain Sunday at High-A Aberdeen, and allowed a solo home run in two innings of work while striking out two.
