Rougned Odor and the Rangers have outscored the Orioles 28-11 over the past two games. (Richard W. Rodriguez/Associated Press)

The Texas Rangers are having a lot of fun at the Baltimore Orioles’ expense this weekend, and rookie David Hess got the brunt of it Friday night.

Hess pitched well for three innings, but the Rangers erupted for seven runs in the fourth and clubbed the Orioles, 11-3, before an announced crowd of 22,544 at Globe Life Park.

Six of the runs in that inning were charged to Hess (2-6), who gave up back-to-back home runs to Joey Gallo and Robinson Chirinos and left with the bases loaded. Reliever Donnie Hart came on and allowed a grand slam to Rougned Odor to give the Rangers an 8-0 lead.

So, Hess’s wild ride at the major league level continues. He was charged with five earned runs (seven overall) over just 3 ⅓ innings, which inflated his ERA to 6.41 and called into question just how many more starts he will make going forward.

Friday’s loss wasn’t pretty, especially coming on the heels of Thursday night’s ugly 17-8 defeat, but there were some positive rebuilding moments.

The Orioles (33-77) enjoyed another multihit performance from new second baseman Jonathan Villar, who had three hits, drove in his first run as an Oriole and is now 5-for-10 in two games batting leadoff.

The Orioles also turned in their third straight double-digit hits total and sixth in seven games to again try to chip away at a big early deficit.They scored twice in the fifth inning on back-to-back RBI singles by Villar and Tim Beckham, then added another run in the sixth.