With a leadoff home run to mark his return from a few days on the bench with a sore hip, Baltimore Orioles rookie Cedric Mullins reclaimed his rightful place as not only their brightest star in the present but a piece to look ahead to with a modicum of hope.

The rest of the eventual 9-2 loss Friday night to the Kansas City Royals, who at 43-91 are now 3 1/ 2 games better than the Orioles (40-95) in the race to not have the league’s worst record, was largely the kind of baseball that got the visitors into the sad situation they find themselves.

Facing rookie Rule 5 draft pick Brad Keller (7-5), the Orioles’ bats were wholly overmatched, and even if they played a sound defensive game, the young Royals kept them on their heels.

[Box score: Royals 9, Orioles 2]

Starter Andrew Cashner (4-13) had to enter survival mode just as quickly as Mullins homered to give him a lead. Kansas City’s leadoff man, Whit Merrifield, doubled on Cashner’s second pitch, was on third base after Alex Gordon singled on his fourth pitch and scored when Hunter Dozier grounded into a double play on Cashner’s eighth.

Cashner stranded one in the first, left the bases loaded in the second after falling behind 3-0 to Gordon but bouncing back to strike him out, and worked a clean third. But speedy center fielder Brian Goodwin walked to open the fourth and scored on a sacrifice fly by Merrifield.

Dozier homered to open the fifth, and the Orioles pulled one back after Mullins’s double thanks to a sacrifice fly by Trey Mancini. Cam Gallagher then homered with one out in the sixth to chase Cashner.

Yefry Ramirez allowed two runs before getting out of the inning, and Ryan Meisinger was responsible for a three-run eighth. The Orioles did nothing else to trouble Keller.

He matched a career best with eight innings, walking Chris Davis twice and allowing singles to Adam Jones and Joey Rickard on top of Mullins’s two hits — but nothing more.

