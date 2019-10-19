Japan’s historic qualification to the quarterfinals has been the story of the tournament so far — it’s the first time any Asian country has got to the knockout stage — and the team has beaten South Africa at the World Cup before, of course.

In the “Miracle of Brighton” at the 2015 competition, the Springboks were famously defeated by Japan in one of the greatest shocks in any sport.

Wales starts as favorite against France in the all-European quarterfinal, having won seven of their last eight meetings.

