Outside court, Chesnoff said he had not yet viewed all the video footage about the Nov. 2 crash.
Ruggs, 23, a former first-round NFL draft pick, is on house arrest with electronic GPS and alcohol monitors. He faces felony driving under the influence and reckless driving charges that would get him a mandatory two years and possibly more than 50 years in prison if he’s convicted. He also is charged with misdemeanor gun possession.
The Raiders released Ruggs hours after the pre-dawn wreck and vehicle fire that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and injured Ruggs and his girlfriend, Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington.
Ruggs is accused of driving 156 mph (251 kph) with a blood-alcohol level twice the Nevada legal limit before his Chevrolet Corvette slammed into Tintor’s vehicle on a residential boulevard.