The Wizards used a 9-0 run, including two assists and a banked-in midrange jumper from Westbrook, to rally for a 119-110 win and extend the second-longest winning streak in the NBA. Washington has won eight straight for its longest run since it won nine in a row in 2001-02, Michael Jordan’s first season with the franchise. The New York Knicks, at nine straight, have the NBA’s longest current winning streak.

“Winning time,” Wizards Coach Scott Brooks said of Westbrook’s late contributions. “Big-time player, big-time moments. He’s been through a lot of them and had a lot of success through them. . . . I’m not worried about the last minutes of games with him. He makes plays.”

The Wizards (27-33), who are 10th in the Eastern Conference, began the day with a 1½ -game lead on the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors. The win stretched the lead to two games — with just 12 remaining — for Washington to secure a place in the postseason play-in tournament, which will feature the teams in seventh through 10th place.

“We’re playing together. We’re playing hard and for one another,” Brooks said. “If you’ve got the talent, that’s usually a pretty good recipe for success. Starts with [Bradley Beal] and Russell, and everybody follows. . . . Eight games in a row is good. I don’t know if I would have expected it a while back.”

With the score tied at 108, Westbrook found Daniel Gafford for a pair of dunks before a Beal layup pushed the lead to 114-108 and forced a Cleveland timeout. Westbrook stole the ball on the Cavaliers’ next possession and banked in a midrange jumper, then made a free throw two possessions later to give the Wizards a 117-108 lead and end the Cavaliers’ hopes. Westbrook finished with 14 points, 11 assists and five rebounds.

Beal, who had 33 points, became the second player in franchise history to reach 13,000, getting to that mark with a dribble-drive layup midway through the third quarter. Elvin Hayes is the other; he finished with 15,551. Beal also now ranks fourth in the franchise record book with 596 games played, surpassing Charles Jones’s 595.

Beal was banged-up late in the fourth quarter when he hit the court hard and hurt his left leg, but he remained in the game. Beal said his left leg got twisted up and the whole leg was in pain, but he’ll see how he feels in the morning.

“It’s a blessing,” Beal said of the current run. “It’s an honor for sure. But we don’t pat ourselves on the back or anything because we’ve still go our work cut out. . . . Out of our last eight or nine, [Sunday] was probably one of our not-so-good nights. We duked it out and won, but we had a lot of mental lapses and defensive lapses that we shouldn’t have had.

“We damn sure can’t have them tomorrow against a good team like the Spurs. It means a lot to be part of history and be in this position . . . but we’ve still got a lot of things to improve on in a short amount of time.”

The Wizards got the win without Rui Hachimura, who remained sidelined with left knee soreness. Brooks said he could return later this week.

Until the final moments, Washington’s defense, which arguably is most responsible for the eight-game streak, had no answers for the Cavaliers’ Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Cedi Osman. Garland posted 28 points and nine assists, and he seemed to come up with a bucket every time the Cavaliers needed one. Allen finished with 27 points and 12 rebounds, and Osman added 19 points and five assists.

The Wizards took a 63-60 lead into halftime after an opening 24 minutes when defense was largely an afterthought. Neither team led by more than seven points, and neither strung together a run of more than six points. But the Wizards, led by Westbrook, took command late and will take on visiting San Antonio on Monday.

“I really can’t even explain it — we’re just coming out and playing basketball,” said Gafford, who had 12 points off the bench. “Doing the things we want to do to, basically, to make this playoff run and make this playoff berth. . . . Have energy and do everything the right way.

“It’s a big boost, but we can’t really let that get to us right now. . . . We’ve got to come out tomorrow and be ready for the Spurs. That’s a great team, too. . . . It’s good to have this streak going, for sure, but we’ve got to have the mind-set to lock in and keep it rolling.”