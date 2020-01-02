Gaetan Jobin scored for Switzerland.
Russia, which also beat Switzerland in last year’s bronze medal game, last won the title in 2011.
In the remaining quarterfinal games later Thursday, Canada faces Slovakia, defending champion Finland plays the United States in a rematch of last year’s final, and Sweden meets host Czech Republic.
