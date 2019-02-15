CORRECTS LOELLING, TO CENTER, AND TO GOLD MEDALIST - Gold medalist Jacqueline Loelling, center, of Germany, gold medalist Elena Nikitina, left, of Russia, and bronze medalist Kendall Wesenberg, of the United States, celebrate during the flower ceremony after the women’s skeleton World Cup competition in Lake Placid, N.Y., Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Loelling and Nikitina finished with the same time. (Hans Pennink/Associated Press)

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Russia’s Elena Nikitina and Germany’s Jacqueline Loelling shared the win in a women’s World Cup skeleton race on Friday.

Nikitina and Loelling both finished two runs in 1 minute, 50.59 seconds. Kendall Wesenberg of the U.S. was third, about a half-second back.

Wesenberg’s medal was the first won by a U.S. skeleton athlete in a World Cup race since January 2017 — a span of 35 races, combining men’s and women’s events. Wesenberg also won the most recent one before Friday, a silver in St. Moritz.

Nikitina remained first in the World Cup overall women’s standings, holding a 43-point lead over Loelling with one race remaining.

