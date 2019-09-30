Flyhalf Yuri Kushnarev, Russia’s all-time record holder for caps and points, missed out on the matchday 23.
Russia lost to Japan 30-10 and, four days later lost to Samoa 34-9. Both times Russia faded in the second half.
Left wing Denis Simplikevich and Samoa’s George Harder and Fiji’s Rupeni Caucaunibuca are the only Tier Two players to score a try in each of their first two World Cup matches against Tier One opposition. Simplikevich can become the first to do it three times.
Russia: Vasily Artemyev (captain), German Davydov, Igor Galinovskiy, Kirill Golosnitskiy, Denis Simplikevich, Ramil Gaisin, Dmitry Perov; Viktor Gresev, Tagir Gadzhiev, Anton Sychev, Bogdan Fedotko, Andrey Garbuzov, Kirill Gotovtsev, Evgeny Matveev, Andrei Polivalov. Reserves: Stanislav Selskii, Valery Morozov, Vladimir Podrezov, Andrey Ostrikov, Evgeny Elgin, Sergey Ianiushkin, Roman Khodin, Vladimir Ostroushko.
