Neither the AIU nor the federation have said exactly what the response contains.

Federation president Dmitry Shlyakhtin was among seven Russians charged in November with forgery of medical documents to help world indoor high jump champion Danil Lysenko. The federation itself faces possible expulsion by World Athletics.

The case is not linked to Russia’s alleged doctoring of doping data handed over to the World Anti-Doping Agency in January. WADA has banned Russia’s name and flag from major sports competitions in that case, which is the latest in a string of doping-related scandals for the country.

