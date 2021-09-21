Russia placed 15th out of 16 teams at the European under-19 championship last month, when the eight players were all in the squad.
“The facts revealed by the ethics commission not only cause me to feel outrage, but also deep disappointment with our young players. I equate this to treason against the motherland,” RHF president Sergei Shiskaryov said in a statement.
The Russian men’s handball program was once one of the world’s best, winning Olympic gold medals in 2000, but hasn’t placed on the podium at a major tournament since. The women’s team won Olympic gold in 2016 and silver this year.
