Nikitina’s 1.12-second margin of victory is enormous for sliding and was the biggest in a World Cup race since Jan. 20, 2017, in St. Moritz, Switzerland, where Canadian Mirela Rahneva topped runner-up Kendall Wesenberg of the U.S. by 1.83 seconds.

Rahneva was fourth on Friday, while Wesenberg was the top American and placed fifth.

In the men’s race, Russia’s Alexander Tretiakov won in 1:46.55. Latvia’s Martins Dukurs was second in 1:46.59 and Germany’s Felix Keisinger was third in 1:46.97. Austin Florian was the top U.S. finisher, placing 12th.

