Roman Repilov held off Olympic champion David Gleirscher of Austria in one of the closest races in world championships history, winning the men’s sprint title by six-thousandths of a second. Italy’s Dominik Fischnaller was third.

Ekaterina Katnikova won the women’s sprint, holding off fellow Russian Tatyana Ivanova for that title. Eliza Cauze of Latvia was third.

USA Luge had three sleds in the sprint finals. Summer Britcher was seventh in the women’s race, Ashley Farquharson was 12th in the same race, and the doubles team of Chris Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman placed ninth.