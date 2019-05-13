MOSCOW — The CEO of the Russian anti-doping agency has called for the entire management and coaching staff of the country’s athletics federation to be removed from their posts.

In a bid to end a years-long stalemate over drug use which has led to many Russian stars being barred from major athletics events, Yuri Ganus says the entire hierarchy needs to be replaced, including federation president Dmitry Shlyakhtin.

In an open letter, Ganus argues this would ensure a full Russian athletics team at next year’s Olympics in Tokyo.

The Russian Athletics Federation was suspended in November 2015 after investigations found widespread doping.

Talks on its reinstatement have been held up by wrangles over anti-doping reforms and, lately, financial issues.

