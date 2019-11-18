MONTREAL — The World Anti-Doping Agency says it expects to rule next month on where Russia manipulated its drug-testing data.

WADA says its compliance review committee met Sunday to consider Russia’s response to the allegations. That committee will now make a formal recommendation to WADA’s executive board meeting on Dec. 9 in Paris. It will be one of Craig Reedie’s last tasks as WADA president before he steps down on Dec. 31.