Russia is accused of doctoring a vast archive of computer files which it handed over in January in return for earlier doping sanctions to be lifted.
WADA hoped to use the files to prosecute many past doping cases which it suspects were part of a Russian state cover-up. WADA could now restrict Russia’s ability to host major events or compete in next year’s Tokyo Olympics.
