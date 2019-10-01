MOSCOW — Russian figure skater Alexander Enbert is putting his career on hold because of unspecified medical reasons.

Enbert won world championship bronze in pairs with partner Natalia Zabiiako seven months ago but will sit out the upcoming Grand Prix series with no set return date.

The Russian Figure Skating Federation says “in connection with doctors’ findings, Alexander Enbert will temporarily stop his competitive activity.” No details of Enbert’s medical condition were given.