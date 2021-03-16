Faizutdinov collapsed and was treated on the ice by the team doctor and paramedics before being taken to a hospital in the city of Yaroslavl.
The Junior Hockey League said Faizutdinov died Tuesday after “doctors fought for Timur’s life over the course of three days.”
Dynamo said upcoming games in competitions, including the Kontinental Hockey League, will begin with a minute’s silence for Faizutdinov.
