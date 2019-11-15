Dmitry Aliev, the bronze winner at Skate America, aimed for the same opening combination, but turned the quad lutz into a triple. He then followed with a quad toe loop to finish in second with 90.64 points.
Makar Ignatov was the only skater to land two quads. He was third with 87.54 points.
