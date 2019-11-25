She took office Saturday, replacing Dmitry Shlyakhtin, who resigned after he became one of seven Russians charged in the obstruction case.

The charges center on allegedly fake medical documents used as an alibi by an athlete who wasn’t available for drug testing.

Pozdnyakov says the case damages Russia’s effort to restore its sports standing after doping scandals and “inflicts colossal reputational damage on our country as a whole.”

