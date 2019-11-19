It wasn’t immediately clear why the tribunal dismissed the charges against Denmukhametov. The AIU said the 400-meter specialist, who raced at the 2015 world championships, asked for the ruling not to be published.
Kazarin himself told Russian state TV in July that he continued coaching despite his doping ban and even grew a beard to avoid detection.
