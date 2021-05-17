Russia’s Kliment Kolesnikov competes during the preliminaries of the men’s 50 meters backstroke at the European Aquatics Championships in Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, May 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)By Associated PressMay 17, 2021 at 4:56 p.m. UTCBUDAPEST, Hungary — Russian swimmer Kliment Kolesnikov improved his own world record in the 50-meter backstroke Monday.The 20-year-old Kolesnikov touched in 23.93 seconds during the semifinals of the European Championship. That was 0.07 quicker than his previous mark set at the last Euros in Glasgow three years ago.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe 50 back is not an Olympic event.The final is scheduled for Tuesday.___More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sportscomment0 CommentsToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.