Rika Kihira of Japan was in second place with 78.89 points. Karen Chen of the United States was third with 67.21 points, followed by Olympic champion Alina Zagitova of Russia in fourth with 66.84.
Four-time world champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizron of France were first after the rhythm dance event.
The Grand Prix Final is from Dec. 5-8 in Turin, Italy.
