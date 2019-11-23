Local favorite Rika Kihira landed two triple axels and finished second with 231.84 points, while Olympic champion Alina Zagitova was third with 217.99 points.

Zagitova opened with a triple lutz-triple loop combination and scored high points for a triple flip and another triple lutz later in her routine.

AD

Adding to her win in France, Kostornaia also qualified for the Dec. 5-8 Grand Prix Final in Turin, Italy. Russian women have now won all six of the International Skating Union’s Grand Prix series titles.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD