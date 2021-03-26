“We have to finish the work that we’ve already done, Sinitsina said. “We came here ready to show our best.”

All three duos were in top form.

The Russians flowed melodically through their “Singin’ in the Rain” routine. They had upset four-time world winners Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France at last season’s European Championships, an event not held this year. Sinitsina and Katsalapov validated that result with their rhythm dance with 88.15 points

Hubbell and Donohue, fourth at the 2018 Olympics and winners of two world medals, came in with a personal best 86.05 to a mix of Christina Aguilera songs. He pumped his fist vigorously at the end of a strong program.

Chock and Bates, two-time U.S. champions and Olympians and owners of two world medals, sizzled to Cole Porter’s “Too Darn Hot.” Their heat transferred to their marks, and their 85.15 points were good for third place heading into Saturday’s free dance.

“It was truly a difficult year,” Katsalapov said about pandemic-caused disruptions in the sport. “But we would love to forget about it as quickly as we can. Possibly it gave us some extra powers to activate what we couldn’t at the first half of the season.

“Now we both feel well and feel very satisfied with our short program. In general we showed what we can do, it was clean and soulful, very light.”

Only in the rhythm portion of ice dance, with the same required patterns for every couple, could the music range from Broadway to Bee Gees to Blues Brothers, from “Grease” to “The Greatest Showman.” Yet it somehow worked, whether it was the Russians or Americans, Canadians or Brits.

Veterans Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Canada put on one of their best international performances to take fourth place. Another of the favorites, Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin of Russia, struggled with some footwork and turns, finishing fifth.

Americans Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker were 11th.

Later Friday is the women’s free skate, with Anna Shcherbakova of Russia in the lead.