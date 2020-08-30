The Orioles (14-19) have lost all six of their matchups with the Blue Jays this season and have lost 11 of their past 13 games overall.
Both blasts from Mountcastle, who began the season as Baltimore’s No. 5 prospect, provided the Orioles with the lead, and they represented the first showings of his prodigious power in the majors. He became the fourth Oriole with a multihomer game within his first eight major league appearances and the first since Manny Machado in 2012.
With the Blue Jays playing their home games at Sahlen Field in Buffalo because of the coronavirus pandemic, Mountcastle’s homers came in a stadium normally used in the Class AAA International League, where last year he was MVP while hitting 25 home runs with a .312/.344/.527 slashline.
That success also came with some plate discipline issues. So the Orioles held him at their alternate training site in Bowie for most of the season’s first month to work on that and his outfield defense.
— Baltimore Sun